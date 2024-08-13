Welsh man who went missing at Boomtown Festival in Winchester "safe and on his way home"

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 12:31 BST
A man from Wales who went missing at a popular music festival has been located.

Mccauley Reynolds, from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, has disappeared from Boomtown festival in Winchester yesterday.

The 28-year-old was last seen at a campsite between 8am and 9am.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that he has been located. They said: “You may have seen our appeal to find a man who was last seen at Boomtown festival. We are pleased to say he is safe and on his way home. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

