A man from Wales who went missing at a popular music festival has been located.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that he has been located. They said: “You may have seen our appeal to find a man who was last seen at Boomtown festival. We are pleased to say he is safe and on his way home. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”