Man wields knife and threatens driver after pair narrowly avoid crash at Burrfields Retail Park in Portsmouth
Officers investigating an incident in Portsmouth yesterday morning (Saturday 20 April) are appealing for witnesses and information.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At approximately 11.30am two vehicles were almost involved in a collision on Burrfields Road, from the direction of Eastern Road. As both cars approached the entrance to Burrfields Retail Park, a man got out of one of them holding a knife and making threatening comments towards the occupant of the second car.
“The man with the knife then got back into his car and entered the car park of the retail park, stopping in front of Costa Coffee before leaving the area. Nobody was injured during the incident. Officers investigating this incident are appealing for witnesses to the incident or any information that may assist our enquiries. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Burrfields Road/Burrfields Retail Park area at around 11.30am on Saturday morning and saw a grey SEAT Ateca with the registration ending JZE.”
Officers would also like to speak to a man, seen in the area at the time, who may have information to assist their investigation. He is described as:
- White
- Aged in his 40s
- Approximately 5ft 9ins tall
- Of skinny build
- Short brown hair
- Wearing a red short sleeved t-shirt.
Anyone with information that may assist the enquiries, including anyone with dash cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240165440.
Alternatively, go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/