Man with black goatee attempts to kidnap female dog walker

A man with a black goatee attempted to kidnap a female dog walker.

Police appeal

The terrifying incident led to the woman fighting the man off before he fled the scene. Police said they were called on Saturday afternoon (9 November) after the woman was grabbed by an unknown man near to Cuffnells Farm on Bournemouth Road, Lyndhurst. The incident itself took place between 11.25am and 11.30am.

A police statement said: “Thankfully, the woman, who was walking her dogs at the time, was able to fend off the man and return to her vehicle.”

The man police want to speak to in connection with this incident is described as Asian, approximately 5ft 7ins or 5ft 8ins tall with an average build who was aged in his 40s. He had short, dark hair and a black goatee beard and was wearing a dark suit or blazer-style jacket, dark jeans and smart black shoes.

Police added: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, particularly between 10.30am and midday, and who recalls seeing a man matching the above description. We’d also like to hear from you if you recognise the description of this man and think you might know who he is.

“Additionally, if you have any footage, including mobile phone, dash cam, doorbell camera or any other CCTV, which may assist in our investigation, please let us know.”

Detective Inspector Tim Sivarajah, said: “The victim and her family are being fully supported by officers as we continue our investigation into this incident.

“I appreciate the understandable concern that an incident such as this one will cause within the local community, and beyond, but I would like to reassure you all that my officers and I are working extremely hard to progress our investigation into this incident.

“Our enquiries continue and we will be sure to keep you updated on any developments, as much as we are able to. In the meantime, you will see local officers carrying out enquiries and reassurance patrols in the area of the incident, so please come over and speak to them if you have any further information, concerns or questions.

“If you do have any information which may assist us in our investigation, please contact 101 and quote incident number 442404488702. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website: Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers