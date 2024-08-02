Man with connections to Portsmouth wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have launched an appeal for a 30-year-old who is on recall to prison.

Officers are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Ryan Keen, and they would also like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts.

He has connections to Fareham, Gosport, Portsmouth and Weymouth in Dorset, so the police are asking members of the public in these areas to share the appeals and report any sightings.

The police would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Ryan to deliberately obstruct attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.