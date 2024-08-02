Man with connections to Portsmouth wanted on recall to prison

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The police have launched an appeal for a 30-year-old who is on recall to prison.

Officers are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Ryan Keen, and they would also like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts.

He has connections to Fareham, Gosport, Portsmouth and Weymouth in Dorset, so the police are asking members of the public in these areas to share the appeals and report any sightings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Have you seen Ryan Keen who is wanted on recall to prison?Have you seen Ryan Keen who is wanted on recall to prison?
Have you seen Ryan Keen who is wanted on recall to prison? | Hampshire Police

The police would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Ryan to deliberately obstruct attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 101, quoting 44240322936. For more information about how to report information to police, click here.

Related topics:PoliceFarehamWeymouthPortsmouthGosportPeople