Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Niwah Ali Ahmed, 23, was due to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court in March this year, but failed to appear. Sussex Police said he is wanted after being charged with sexual offences which took place in Bexhill.

NOW READ: Man charged with drugs supply offences after arrest at knife arch

A photo has been shared of Ahmed as part of their search. The force said: “He was charged with rape and sexual assault by penetration on a victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in Bexhill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niwah Ali Ahmed, 23, is wanted after failing to appear in court. Ahmed, who has links to Portsmouth, Hastings and Manchester, has was charged with rape and sexual assault by penetration. Picture: Sussex Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate him, and it is believed he has links to Portsmouth and Manchester, as well as to Hastings. Now, they are asking for the public’s help to locate Ali Ahmed so that he can attend court to face the charges.”