Man with links to Portsmouth charged with rape wanted for failing to appear in court
Niwah Ali Ahmed, 23, was due to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court in March this year, but failed to appear. Sussex Police said he is wanted after being charged with sexual offences which took place in Bexhill.
A photo has been shared of Ahmed as part of their search. The force said: “He was charged with rape and sexual assault by penetration on a victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in Bexhill.
"Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate him, and it is believed he has links to Portsmouth and Manchester, as well as to Hastings. Now, they are asking for the public’s help to locate Ali Ahmed so that he can attend court to face the charges.”
Anyone with information of Ahmed’s whereabouts is advised to call submit a report online, or call Sussex Police on 01273 470101, quoting 591 of 18/04/2021.