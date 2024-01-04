News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man with links to Southampton and Isle of Wight wanted on recall to prison

Police have launched an appeal for information regarding a man wanted on recall to prison.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Daniel Dickinson who is wanted on recall to prison and the police are now appealing to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts.

He has connections to Southampton and the Isle of Wight and if you have any information about his whereabouts you should report this to the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If anyone is found to be harbouring Daniel to deliberately obstruct police attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

Most Popular
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for information regarding a man wanted on recall to prison. Pictured: Daniel DickinsonHampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for information regarding a man wanted on recall to prison. Pictured: Daniel Dickinson
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for information regarding a man wanted on recall to prison. Pictured: Daniel Dickinson

If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 101, quoting 44230530267.

You can also submit information to online, click here for more information. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.