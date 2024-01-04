Police have launched an appeal for information regarding a man wanted on recall to prison.

He has connections to Southampton and the Isle of Wight and if you have any information about his whereabouts you should report this to the police.

If anyone is found to be harbouring Daniel to deliberately obstruct police attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for information regarding a man wanted on recall to prison. Pictured: Daniel Dickinson