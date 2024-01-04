Man with links to Southampton and Isle of Wight wanted on recall to prison
Officers are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Daniel Dickinson who is wanted on recall to prison and the police are now appealing to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts.
He has connections to Southampton and the Isle of Wight and if you have any information about his whereabouts you should report this to the police.
If anyone is found to be harbouring Daniel to deliberately obstruct police attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.
If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 101, quoting 44230530267.