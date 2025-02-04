Man with moustache hunted over sex assault of girl on bus

A man with a moustache sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a bus while also approaching others.

Police appeal | Hants police

Now police have released images of a man they want to talk to following the incident on a Blue Star bus (11) between Totton and Southampton from 11.15am to 11.30am on Saturday 11 January.

Police said the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted by an unknown man. Police are looking for an Asian man aged between 25 and 30 years who was around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 7ins tall. He had a slim/skinny build, black hair and thin black moustache and was carrying a rucksack.

“We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” a force spokesperson said.

“The man also reportedly approached others on the bus. If you too encountered him, or recall witnessing the incident itself, seeing anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”

Call police on 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250014668.