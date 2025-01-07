Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a man with missing teeth and a woman after someone was attacked in a supermarket during a shoplifting incident.

Several products were swiped from the shelves of a Tesco Express in the middle of the afternoon. Police said they have released CCTV images of a man and woman who may be able to help with their enquiries.

“During the incident, items were removed from shelves,” Chichester Police said on Facebook. “A member of the public who tried to intervene was then assaulted.”

Police said the incident took place in Southbourne near Chichester at roughly 3.45pm on November 10, 2024. “The man is described as being around 6ft tall, with short dark brown hair and missing a few teeth,” the force added. “He was wearing dark clothing.

“The woman is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, with black long hair which was tied up in a ponytail. She was wearing a pink face mask, dark circular sunglasses and dark clothing with a puffer jacket.

“Anyone with information that could help should come forward by reporting online or calling 101 and quoting serial 701 of 10/11.”