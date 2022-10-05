News you can trust since 1877
Manhunt for burglar that stole Amazon parcels from doorstep and tools from garage in Swanwick

POLICE are searching for a man who stole several valuables on the same day.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:01 pm - 1 min read

Two Amazon parcels were taken from a doorstep on September 25.

The theft happened at roughly 2.30pm in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick.

Police have released CCTV images from the garage where £250 worth of tools were taken in Swanwick. Two amazon parcels were stolen from a different house on the same street. Picture: Hampshire police.

On the same day, 40 minutes later, a burglary took place where £250 worth of tools were stolen.

They were taken from an open garage on the same road.

Police have released CCTV images of a man connected to the burglary and theft.

They were taken from the garage itself.

Police are searching for a man who was pictured in a garage where tools were stolen. Picture: Hampshire police.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Following initial investigations we are sharing CCTV images from this garage to identify a man we would like to speak to regarding these incidents.

‘Did you see this man in the Swanwick area on this day?

‘Do you recognise the tattoo on his arm?

‘If you are this man, or know who he is, please call 101 quoting reference number 44220391369.’