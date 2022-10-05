Manhunt for burglar that stole Amazon parcels from doorstep and tools from garage in Swanwick
POLICE are searching for a man who stole several valuables on the same day.
Two Amazon parcels were taken from a doorstep on September 25.
The theft happened at roughly 2.30pm in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick.
On the same day, 40 minutes later, a burglary took place where £250 worth of tools were stolen.
They were taken from an open garage on the same road.
Police have released CCTV images of a man connected to the burglary and theft.
They were taken from the garage itself.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Following initial investigations we are sharing CCTV images from this garage to identify a man we would like to speak to regarding these incidents.
‘Did you see this man in the Swanwick area on this day?
‘Do you recognise the tattoo on his arm?
‘If you are this man, or know who he is, please call 101 quoting reference number 44220391369.’