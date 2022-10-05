Two Amazon parcels were taken from a doorstep on September 25.

The theft happened at roughly 2.30pm in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick.

Police have released CCTV images from the garage where £250 worth of tools were taken in Swanwick. Two amazon parcels were stolen from a different house on the same street. Picture: Hampshire police.

On the same day, 40 minutes later, a burglary took place where £250 worth of tools were stolen.

They were taken from an open garage on the same road.

Police have released CCTV images of a man connected to the burglary and theft.

They were taken from the garage itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are searching for a man who was pictured in a garage where tools were stolen. Picture: Hampshire police.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Following initial investigations we are sharing CCTV images from this garage to identify a man we would like to speak to regarding these incidents.

SEE ALSO: Police provide fresh details on person killed in train collision

‘Did you see this man in the Swanwick area on this day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Do you recognise the tattoo on his arm?