A manhunt has been launched by police to find the white man, thought to be in his late 20s, who approached the 19-year-old as she walked along Winston Churchill Avenue.

Detectives said she was then raped in an alleyway close to River Street between 11pm on Sunday October 2 and 1.30am the following morning.

Police appeal

The woman is being supported by specialist officers as police review CCTV and patrol the area.

The man is described as being 6ft 1in tall with short brown hair and stubble.

A police spokesman said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, including whether they saw the man described in the area.

‘Perhaps you live in the area and have CCTV or video doorbell footage that may have captured something or maybe you were driving and have dash cam footage that could assist our investigation?’

Detective chief inspector Dal Andrews said: ‘We appreciate that this took place late on Sunday evening or early on Monday morning, but we believe that there would have been people in the area that can help our enquiries.

‘We take reports of this nature very seriously. As part of the thorough investigation being undertaken by our specialist rape and serious sexual offences team, Operation Amberstone, we will be looking to review all relevant CCTV footage as there are many cameras on the route that the woman had walked.

‘In addition our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these officers if they need advice or have information that could assist us.’

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting Operation Tully (44220402548) or submit information online via: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are encouraging people to make use of the Home Office StreetSafe tool where people can report specific concerns or environmental factors that make them feel unsafe in their neighbourhood. This could be poor street lighting, abandoned buildings, or areas where people feel intimidated.