The pair of attackers targeted the Coral betting shop in Privett Road, Gosport on Sunday, between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

Wearing masks and hats and wielding weapons, the duo entered the store and threatened a member of staff during a 45-minute ordeal, police said.

But police said the shop worker refused to hand over any cash, forcing the armed assailants to flee, getting into a black vehicle and driving down Privett Road.

Masked robbers pictured attempted to raid the Coral betting shop in Gosport. Photo: Hampshire police

Hampshire Constabulary have since released CCTV images of the men responsible for the attempted robbery.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We want to speak to the two people pictured in these images. We appreciate their faces are mostly obscured, but perhaps you recognise the clothing? One is wearing a Nike beanie hat, and the other a black jacket with a white logo on the back.’

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses or those with dash cam recordings, Ring doorbell footage or CCTV covering the area during the time that may have captured the men responsible of the vehicle used in their getaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210221004.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

