A stolen Honda Civic has struck a marked police motorbike and a Peugeot after failing to stop for police.

At 9:20pm yesterday (July 2) a stolen grey Honda Civic driven around on false number plates was spotted by officers on Wimpson Lane, Southampton.

The car had been reported stolen from Roberts Road in Southampton on June 27. The driver failed to stop for police, driving through red lights on Romsey Road and going the wrong way around a roundabout on Lords Hill Way.

The Civic then struck a marked police motorbike on Lords Hill Centre East. The stolen car then collided into a white Peugeot on Lords Hill Centre West before the driver fled from scene on foot. Both the police rider and driver of the Peugeot sustained minor injuries.