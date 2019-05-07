Masked robbers armed with knives steal cash during raid on Hampshire pub 

A gang of masked robbers stole cash during a ‘targeted’ late night raid on a pub.

Staff at the Walnut Tree Farm pub in Adanac Drive, Nursling were just closing up on Sunday night when the suspects burst in between 11.50pm and midnight.

The staff were threatened by the masked robbers

The gang, believed to be at least four, were wearing balaclavas and dark clothing as they entered the premises via a rear door.

The suspects were carrying knives and threatened members of staff before accessing a safe on the premises.

They stole a quantity of cash before leaving the pub in the direction of Frogmore Lane and Redbridge Lane.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Colin White said: ‘The suspects carried off four plastic till trays and a metal cash tin. If you come across anything like this in the vicinity, please get in touch.

‘We believe this to be a targeted incident. We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious leading up to and following this crime to get in contact.

‘No-one was injured during the incident but the members of staff involved were understandably shocked and extremely distressed by what happened.’

Did you see anything suspicious in the vicinity? Do you have CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured something suspicious?

If you have any information about this crime, please ring 101, quoting reference 44190155145.