A masked criminal stole valuables from cars in the Horndean area during the early hours.

Three incidents were reported to police on Friday morning (August 8). East Hampshire Police said in a social media statement that an unknown individual gained access to a vehicle in Alder Grove, Horndean, with personal items being stolen from inside.

“Suspect was described as wearing a face mask and gloves using a torch,” the force added. Police said valuables were also taken from a vehicle in Yoells Lane, Lovedean. Another attempt took place in Frogmore Lane between 2.30am and 2.45am.

“A messy search was carried out but on this occasion no items were stolen. Suspect was described as wearing a mask and carrying a torch trying car doors.

“Please continue to check your vehicles if not already done so, ensuring all personal belongings are still in place. Make sure that all valuable items are kept secure inside your property overnight and not in your car. Look out for any suspicious activity and report it to police immediately. Please also look out for your vulnerable/elderly neighbours. If you have security lighting, alarms or other measures use them.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250356669. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers by call 0800 555 111, or online via its website.