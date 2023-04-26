Police are appealing for witnesses after a brawl broke out at the London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach & Horses Albion – of the City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League. The match descended into chaos after the final whistle with dozens fighting each other.

NOW READ: Boat blocks three lanes of M27 motorway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video of the free-for-all circulated on social media, with one video on Twitter reaching 1.5m views before it was deleted. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the force is calling on anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

Video screenshots of a fight which broke out after the final whistle of the London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach and Horses Albion at Westleigh Park in Havant on Sunday, April 23. Footage of the fight garnered over 1.5m views on Twitter.

She said: ‘We are aware of a public order incident that took place during a football match at Westleigh Park, Martin Road, Havant, on Sunday 23 April. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information including mobile phone footage is asked to contact us on 101 or report information online via our website, quoting 44230161482.

SEE ALSO: CQC inspectors find care home resident in bed with pillow over their face and another in wet clothes during inspection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Alternatively people can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an anonymous online report via their website.’ Emsworth Town – the Oystermen – won the match 2-0 and said trophy celebrations had to be delayed. The club said: ‘Hundreds from Emsworth came to Westleigh Park and to bring the trophy back to the town after was special. Thanks to everyone that came to support.