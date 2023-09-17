Massive scrap involving 15 teenagers erupts in public space as police investigate

Watch more videos on Shots!

Police are investigating the large-scale incident that took place at around 6.50pm on Saturday and saw around 15 teenagers fighting on Hinkler Green in Thornhill, Southampton.

Police attended but the group had dispersed prior to the arrival of officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we believe that there may have been individuals who sustained injuries in the fight but have not spoken to police,” a police statement said. “We would like to hear from anyone who was assaulted, and anyone with information or who witnessed this incident take place.

“If you have information about this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230378785. You can also provide information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/