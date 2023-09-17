Yellow weather warning in place for Portsmouth and Hampshire with heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms forecast
The Met Office has warned people across the south-east of England there could be disruptions caused by the weather.
The forecaster wrote: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to arrive across southern England during Sunday and move northeastwards through the afternoon. From late afternoon through Sunday night there is a small chance of thunderstorms becoming severe, with large hail, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rain producing 30 to 40 mm in an hour.
"The most likely scenario is that impacts are more limited and isolated, but should these more severe storms develop, flooding and disruption could occur.”