The Met Office has warned people across the south-east of England there could be disruptions caused by the weather.

The forecaster wrote: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to arrive across southern England during Sunday and move northeastwards through the afternoon. From late afternoon through Sunday night there is a small chance of thunderstorms becoming severe, with large hail, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rain producing 30 to 40 mm in an hour.

