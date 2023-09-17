News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Yellow weather warning in place for Portsmouth and Hampshire with heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms forecast

A Yellow weather warning is in place for the region with heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms forecast on Sunday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has warned people across the south-east of England there could be disruptions caused by the weather.

READ NOW: Farm shop to open soon

The forecaster wrote: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to arrive across southern England during Sunday and move northeastwards through the afternoon. From late afternoon through Sunday night there is a small chance of thunderstorms becoming severe, with large hail, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rain producing 30 to 40 mm in an hour.

"The most likely scenario is that impacts are more limited and isolated, but should these more severe storms develop, flooding and disruption could occur.”

Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireEnglandMet Office