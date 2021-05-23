McDonald's protest in Basingstoke sees 8 arrested for aggravated trespass after Animal Rebellion action
EIGHT people have been arrested after a protest movement targeted a McDonald’s distribution centre in Hampshire.
The Basingstoke site was one of four hit yesterday by Animal Rebellion – impacting around 1,300 restaurants.
Hampshire police said eight people were arrested in the police operation that followed at the industrial estate off Houndmills Road.
Chief Inspector Matt Reeves said: ‘Everyone has the right to free speech and protest, however, officers will take necessary action against the few who deliberately choose to act outside the law.’
Those arrested are:
:: A 25-year-old woman of no fixed abode
:: A 51 year-old woman from Malvern in Worcestershire
:: A 21-year-old woman from Bristol
:: A 32-year-old woman from London
:: A 21-year-old man of no fixed abode
:: A 24-year-old woman from Beckenham in Kent
:: An 18-year-old woman of no fixed abode
:: A 31-year-old woman of no fixed abode
All remain in custody.