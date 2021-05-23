The Basingstoke site was one of four hit yesterday by Animal Rebellion – impacting around 1,300 restaurants.

Hampshire police said eight people were arrested in the police operation that followed at the industrial estate off Houndmills Road.

Animal Rebellion protesters attached to a bamboo structure and releasing a yellow smoke canister, outside a McDonalds distribution site in Basingstoke. Picture: Andrea Domeniconi/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Chief Inspector Matt Reeves said: ‘Everyone has the right to free speech and protest, however, officers will take necessary action against the few who deliberately choose to act outside the law.’

Those arrested are:

:: A 25-year-old woman of no fixed abode

:: A 51 year-old woman from Malvern in Worcestershire

:: A 21-year-old woman from Bristol

:: A 32-year-old woman from London

:: A 21-year-old man of no fixed abode

:: A 24-year-old woman from Beckenham in Kent

:: An 18-year-old woman of no fixed abode

:: A 31-year-old woman of no fixed abode

All remain in custody.

