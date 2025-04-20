Police officers have been scrambled to join paramedics in Buckland this evening (April 20). A large emergency service presence has been seen near Pickwick House in Wingfield Street.

Portsmouth Police have issued a statement regarding the incident on Facebook. The force said: “You may have seen a large Police and Ambulance presence in Wingfield Street in Portsmouth.

“We are currently assisting the ambulance service with a medical incident at the location. There is no wider risk to the public. If you have any information in relation to the incident please call us on 101 and quote our reference of #1170 of today.

“We will update you when we have any further information. Please do not speculate on the circumstances at this time.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.

. Emergency services - including police and an air ambulance - scramble to Pickwick House in Buckland, Portsmouth. Emergency services - including police and an air ambulance - scramble to Pickwick House in Buckland, Portsmouth. | Stuart Vaizey Photo Sales

