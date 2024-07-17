Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested after valuable coins were stolen from a pensioner’s home when he was trying to sell them.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

police

The men, aged 22 and 25, both from Swanmore, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft and have been bailed until October 11 and 13 following the incidents.

The first happened when the 80-year-old man had been trying to sell his coins online when a man attended his house on Ecton Lane, Portsmouth, to view them on May 23. “While the owner turned his back to get some more coins from the safe, the man ran out of the address taking around ten coins with him,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The following month the owner was contacted online by someone under a different profile name and they arranged to meet in a pub for him to view some of the coins on June 26. When the man didn’t attend the pub, the owner went home to find that his home had been burgled and the safe containing the remainder of the coins had been stolen.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen these coins for sale in the area. If you think you can help, contact police online or on 101 quoting 44240269862.