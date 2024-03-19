Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police made the arrests following incidents at Tesco Express in Lovedean Lane, Lovedean, Waterlooville, and the Premier Store in Milton Road. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said two men entered the Tesco store at 9.10am on Sunday morning (March 17).

Staff were threatened by individuals. Tesco, Lovedean, Waterlooville on Monday 28th November 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She added that the individuals " took a number of items without paying". "It has also been reported they were aggressive towards staff," she said. A short time later, two people entered Premier Store, Milton Road, and took items without paying.

The spokeswoman said the two males, aged 48 and 42, were detained on suspicion of common assault, theft from a shop and using threatening, abusive or insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.