Men hunted after boat is stolen from Haslar Marina in Gosport

These two men are wanted by police after a boat was stolen in Gosport.
By Tom Morton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST

The small tender and outboard motor were stolen between 9.30pm and 10pm from Haslar Marina on May 3.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have been conducting enquiries since the theft was noticed and reported to us, and we are now seeking your assistance in identifying these men.’

Anyone who recognises them or knows anything about the theft can call 101 quoting the reference 44230199352.

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with the theft of a boat from Haslar Marina in Gosport, on May 3Police want to speak to these two men in connection with the theft of a boat from Haslar Marina in Gosport, on May 3
Alternatively information cane be submitted online here.