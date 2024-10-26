Men hunted after bus driver attacked and robbed of sunglasses
Police have released images of two men they are hunting following the ugly incident on Saturday 5 October, between 4.30pm and 5pm.
The force said two men were departing the Bluestar bus in Portswood Road, Southampton, when the driver was assaulted and his sunglasses taken. The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered no injuries.
Police now want to identify the two men in this image. The first is described as being between 45 and 60 years old, around 6ft tall and of stocky build. He is bald and was wearing a grey jumper.
The second man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, around 6ft tall, and of slim build. He has short brown hair, and was wearing a brown bomber jacket and blue jeans.
“If you recognise the men, or have any information or footage of the incident in question, then we want to hear from you,” a police spokesperson said.
Call 101, quoting the reference 44240433040, or you can submit information online by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/