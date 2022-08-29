Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man pictured was one of a pair to whom police want to talk after the break-in at Royals Fish and Chips in Central Avenue, Bognor Regis.

At about 2.30am on Tuesday, two men got in by breaking a window, and then stole four charity collection boxes before running off.

Sussex police want to speak to this man in connection with a break-in at Royals Fish and Chips in Central Avenue, Bognor Regis

One was white, wearing a dark-coloured jacket and a dark baseball cap.

PC Connor Thomas-Perry, of the Bognor Regis Neighbourhood Response Team, said: ‘This was a callous burglary whereby a substantial amount of money has been stolen from four charity boxes, collecting for a range of different causes including the Royal Air Force, Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Fisherman’s Federation and Macmillan Cancer Support.’

Anyone who recognises this man or has information can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220157095.