Two cars stolen as raiders break into Fareham house
Two cars were stolen from outside a Fareham home after thieves broke into the house and took the keys.
The burglary happened at about 5am today and saw two black cars – a Skoda Superb and a Honda Jazz – taken from the driveway in William Price Gardens.
A police spokesman confirmed that the cars are still missing.
A police statement posted on Facebook said: ‘We are following a number of lines of enquiry, but at this time we would like to ask for your help. Did you see something suspicious at the time? Do you live in the area and have CCTV? Do you have a dashcam? If so, please can you review it to see if it has captured anything.‘Thank you for your help - your information may be the crucial missing piece of the puzzle. We can be updated via 101, on the Hampshire Constabulary website, or at the front counter in Fareham.’
The reference number is 44220351199.