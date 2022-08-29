A police statement posted on Facebook said: ‘We are following a number of lines of enquiry, but at this time we would like to ask for your help. Did you see something suspicious at the time? Do you live in the area and have CCTV? Do you have a dashcam? If so, please can you review it to see if it has captured anything.‘Thank you for your help - your information may be the crucial missing piece of the puzzle. We can be updated via 101, on the Hampshire Constabulary website, or at the front counter in Fareham.’