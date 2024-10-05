Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary following 77 offences across the south east - including in Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Petersfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Terence O’Reilly, 22, of Stovolds Hill, Cranleigh, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.

James Carthy, 32, of Plaistow Road, Dunsfold, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.

They both appeared at Guildford Remand Court on Friday where they were remanded until their next appearance at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, 7 November.