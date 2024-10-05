Men in court over 77 burglary offences across south east including Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 11:25 GMT
Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary following 77 offences across the south east - including in Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Petersfield.

Police

Terence O’Reilly, 22, of Stovolds Hill, Cranleigh, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.

James Carthy, 32, of Plaistow Road, Dunsfold, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.

They both appeared at Guildford Remand Court on Friday where they were remanded until their next appearance at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, 7 November.

