Men in court over fight with poles and hammer after 'kidnap attempt' on girl

Three males were arrested following an altercation with poles and hammers sparked over an alleged kidnap attempt on a girl who was asked to get in a car.

Police

Police attended the incident on December 10 around 6.40pm on North East Road, Southampton, where four males were seen with the weapons. It was also reported that a man had been hit with a car as a result of the incident.

Officers attended and located a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s with minor injuries before being told the incident erupted when a 15-year-old girl reported two males had asked her to get into their car.

Mohammad Mokhtar, 19, of Firgrove Lane in North Boarhunt, has been charged with attempted kidnap, two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 19 December) and has been remanded into custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday 23 January.

On Friday (13 December), a 15-year-old boy from Southampton was charged with attempted kidnap, two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, theft, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray in connection with this incident. He is next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 3 January.

A 13-year-old boy from Southampton who was arrested yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 18 December) on suspicion of attempted kidnap, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, has been released from police custody on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Police have also arrested a 37-year-old woman from Reading on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 39-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of witness intimidation in connection with this incident. They have both been released from police custody on conditional bail pending further enquiries. The investigation is ongoing.