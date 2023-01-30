Menace Barry-John Swindells, 40, flew into a blistering rage outside The Liquorist on July 31 that led to several officers being called in an attempt to restore order. During the incident, a member of staff from the store was injured before Swindells was arrested.

Swindells, of Leven Way, Hemel Hempstead, admitted five offences following the incident when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. These included battery, public order against a Police Community Support Officer, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a member of staff at the venue, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Gunwharf Quays

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called to a public order incident outside The Liquorist, Gunwharf Quays, on July 31. Barry John Swindells was arrested and later charged.’