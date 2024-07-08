Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A menacing driver has been jailed for more than four years after he mowed down a dad and his daughter in a revenge attack on a zebra crossing.

Neil Hutton | Hants police

Neil Hutton, 51, of Cheyne Way, Farnborough, was behind the wheel of a blue Citroen C3 when he struck a 39-year-old man and his five-year-old daughter on Hawthrown Road on 3 October last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winchester Crown Court heard that moments before the collision, he almost hit the pair as they were walking in the Princes Mead Retail car park in Farnborough. The man shouted at the driver, who drove out of the car park and onto Hawthrown Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the man attempted to cross the zebra crossing with his two daughters, the same car hit him and his daughter, who was knocked off her bike. The man was thrown onto the bonnet.

The driver then reversed and drove at the man again – hitting him for a second time, before fleeing the scene. The man was not hurt and his daughter was treated for cuts and bruises.

Officers launched an investigation and identified Hutton as being the driver. He was arrested and later charged. Hutton pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, attempting to cause assault occasioning actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Hutton, pictured smirking in his police custody shot, was jailed for a total of four years and six months in prison at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 5 July. He also received a mandatory driving disqualification of 58 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Luke Kedge, from CID North, said: “Neil Hutton’s actions that day were both reckless and dangerous and the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“This was a terrifying incident for a father and his two children, who were just out going about their daily lives. My thoughts remain with the family and I thank them for their bravery for coming forward to give evidence.