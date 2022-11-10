News you can trust since 1877
Met Police officer from Portsmouth appears in court accused of having extreme pornographic image

A POLICE officer has appeared in court accused of having an extreme pornographic image.

By David George
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Liam Boshein, of Waterworks Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing in connection with the alleged offence, dated between November 7 2019, and April 4 2021.

The case was adjourned for the 25-year-old to appear before a district judge because he is a serving police officer for Met Police.

Portsmouth Magistrates Court. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Boshein, whose rank was not named in court, was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on November 30.