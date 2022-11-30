Met Police officer from Portsmouth denies having extreme pornographic image in court
A Metropolitan Police officer from Portsmouth has denied in court a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image.
Pc Liam Boshein, of Waterworks Road, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the offence dating between November 7, 2019 and April 4, 2021.
The hearing was adjourned. The case will be heard at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 3.
A Met Police spokesman confirmed Boshein has been suspended from the South Area Command Unit and the force’s directorate of professional standards was aware of the case.