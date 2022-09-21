Kieran Rainford was involved in ferrying drugs between Surrey and the Isle of Wight.

The 39-year-old was arrested in Fareham, and charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – offences he initially denied before pleading guilty in Southampton Crown Court in November last year.

Kieran Rainford, 39, has to pay back thousands of pounds and will see his 'extensive' collection of designer trainers confiscated by the courts for destruction, following a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing at Newport Crown Court. He was convicted of supplying heroin and cocaine between Surrey and the Isle of Wight and was arrsted in Fareham. A police investigation connected him to the Mikey county lines gang Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He was jailed for five and a half years on January 14 this year at Newport Crown Court on the Isle of Wight for his involvement in the supply of heroin and cocaine between November 19, 2019 and February 15, 2021.

Now he has been up at Newport Crown again for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

The court heard last week that Rainford benefitted to the tune of £68,662.18 from his involvement in the drugs supply line.

A Confiscation Order for the money was raised, and it was determined that Rainford currently has £9,756.15 available to him which he must pay within the next three months. Under the Confiscation Order, police and the courts can apply to seize further money and assets from Rainford in the future until the full £68,000 benefit has been paid off.

A police spokesman said that he will also have his ‘extensive collection of designer trainers confiscated’ by the courts for destruction.

Phone data obtained by the police investigation revealed Rainford, of Cressall Close in Leatherhead, Surrey, was in charge of five phones which he used to send out marketing messages to drug users on the Island, in addition to his own personal phone.

Following a lengthy investigation and analysis of phone data, officers were able to link Rainford to the ‘Mikey’ county lines drug network.

The spokesman added: ‘Tackling county lines drug supply and the associated harm is a priority for us. We encourage anyone who has information about the supply of drugs in their area to report this to police so we can develop a strong intelligence picture and take action.