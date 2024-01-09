Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horndean Parish Council in Crouch Lane, Waterlooville, has appealed for witnesses to come forward following the incident on Friday January 5 at approximately 6.30pm which led to four large windows in the parish office foyer being broken, including the glass door.

A social media post from the council said: “The size of the panels and thickness of the glass will be extremely costly to replace. On investigation the CCTV recording of the adjacent area provides footage of a lone young male with a bicycle, being in the vicinity at this time. It maybe that he was involved or witnessed the incident, and has information which may assist the police with their enquires.

Smashed windows at Horndean Parish Council. Source: Horndean Parish Council/Facebook

“A ball bearing presumably fired from a catapult or possibly a BB Gun was found on site, and on this occasion caused significant damage to property. However, such acts of mindless vandalism could easily escalate intentionally or otherwise to include potential victims. It is therefore imperative that the perpetrator is identified to enable the matter to be addressed, as it is in the best interest of all concerned. Please do contact the police or the parish office if you have any information.”