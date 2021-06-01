Missing boy, 14, last seen in Southsea before bank holiday weekend
POLICE are searching for a missing teenager who was last in Southsea last week.
The 14-year-old – named Michael and known as Mickey – was last seen on a push bike in the Beach Road area of Southsea shortly after 9pm on Friday, May 28.
Officers are concerned about his well-being and are asking anyone who has seen him to contact the force, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
The spokesman said: ‘Mickey is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with hazel eyes and ginger hair which is shaved on the back and sides, but longer on top and styled in a messy way.’
He was described as wearing a black tracksuit when last seen.
If you have seen him, or know where he is, you can contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 44210208289.