The 14-year-old – named Michael and known as Mickey – was last seen on a push bike in the Beach Road area of Southsea shortly after 9pm on Friday, May 28.

Officers are concerned about his well-being and are asking anyone who has seen him to contact the force, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Constabulary have released this picture of a missing teenager known as Mickey, last seen in Southsea.

The spokesman said: ‘Mickey is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with hazel eyes and ginger hair which is shaved on the back and sides, but longer on top and styled in a messy way.’

He was described as wearing a black tracksuit when last seen.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, you can contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 44210208289.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron