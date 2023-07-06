Hayley, aged 17, disappeared at approximately 8pm on Tuesday, July 4, on Gordon Avenue in Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were ‘very concerned’ for her welfare, while making an appeal to the public. She has since been found.

The teenage girl has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The force posted on Twitter; ‘Yesterday we issued an appeal for missing 17-year-old Hayley from Southampton. We can confirm she has now been located.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.’

