A girl who went missing last week has been found.

Lexi, 16, disappeared at roughly 8.12pm on the London transport network on Tuesday (August 12).

Portsmouth Police shared the appeal from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), as she has ties to both Hampshire and the north of England.

It was believed that she travelled to London Euston railway station. GMP have now confirmed that she has been located.

The force said: “We are pleased to say that Lexi, who was previously missing, has now been found safe and well. Thank you everyone who shared important information that that has led to this positive outcome.”