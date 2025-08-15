Manchester girl linked to Hampshire, 16, found after going missing last week

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 11:36 BST
A girl who went missing last week has been found.

Lexi, 16, disappeared at roughly 8.12pm on the London transport network on Tuesday (August 12).

Most Popular

Portsmouth Police shared the appeal from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), as she has ties to both Hampshire and the north of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was believed that she travelled to London Euston railway station. GMP have now confirmed that she has been located.

The force said: “We are pleased to say that Lexi, who was previously missing, has now been found safe and well. Thank you everyone who shared important information that that has led to this positive outcome.”

Related topics:Greater Manchester PoliceLondonManchesterMissing People
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice