Missing Gosport man who disappeared yesterday morning found following police appeal

A man from Gosport who went missing yesterday morning has now been found.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 19:06 BST

Damian Mazuriewicz disappeared in Rowner area at 10am on Thursday, July 13. Police issued an appeal to the public for answers as to his whereabouts, citing growing concern for his welfare.

Damian has since been found. Gosport police reported on Twitter: ‘We can confirm that missing 53-year-old Damian has now been located! Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals!’

Damian Mazuriewicz has now been found, Picture: Habibur Rahman.Damian Mazuriewicz has now been found, Picture: Habibur Rahman.
