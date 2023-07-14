Damian Mazuriewicz disappeared in Rowner area at 10am on Thursday, July 13. Police issued an appeal to the public for answers as to his whereabouts, citing growing concern for his welfare.

Damian has since been found. Gosport police reported on Twitter: ‘We can confirm that missing 53-year-old Damian has now been located! Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals!’

Damian Mazuriewicz has now been found, Picture: Habibur Rahman.

