Missing Hampshire girl, 12, has been found safe and well, police confirm

12-year-old Lucy, from Southampton, was previously last seen in Southampton city centre, with police believing that she came from Shirley.

Now, police have confirmed that she has been located.

To report a missing person, people can dial 101. In an emergency, always call 999.

