News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Missing Hampshire girl, 12, has been found safe and well, police confirm

A MISSING girl who was last seen at the weekend has been found, say police.

By Freddie Webb
15 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 10:00am

12-year-old Lucy, from Southampton, was previously last seen in Southampton city centre, with police believing that she came from Shirley.

Now, police have confirmed that she has been located.

Hide Ad

NOW READ: Police continue hunt to find perpetrators of Portsmouth street knife robbery

Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

To report a missing person, people can dial 101. In an emergency, always call 999.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Hide Ad

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.