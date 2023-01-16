Missing Hampshire girl, 12, has been found safe and well, police confirm
A MISSING girl who was last seen at the weekend has been found, say police.
12-year-old Lucy, from Southampton, was previously last seen in Southampton city centre, with police believing that she came from Shirley.
Now, police have confirmed that she has been located.
To report a missing person, people can dial 101. In an emergency, always call 999.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.