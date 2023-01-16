Police continue hunt to find perpetrators of Portsmouth street knife robbery

The incident took place on Lake Road, Portsmouth, between 4pm and 4.30pm on Sunday December 18. The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking along the road with a bicycle when he was approached by a man.

As this happened, the victim was then allegedly grabbed from behind by a second man and was assaulted and attacked with a small blunt knife, causing minor bruising and scratches. ‘The two men then demanded he hand over his belongings and searched him, stealing a mobile phone, bank card, £20 in cash and the bicycle and kicking him while he was on the ground,’ police said.

Police

As part of the investigation into this robbery, a 25-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and handling stolen goods and has been bailed while enquiries continue. His bail date is March 19.

The statement then went on to say: ‘We are still trying to identify one of the two men. He is described as aged 30 to 40, white with long black stubble who was waring a black jacket with a hood and balaclava. Did you see the incident? Do you have dash cam, CCTV, mobile or ring doorbell footage showing what happened? Do you know who was involved?’

