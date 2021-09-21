Missing Havant woman, 60, is found following police appeal

Annette Hewitt-Henderson, 60, was last seen at 12.30pm Tuesday in Blenheim Gardens area of the town.

Police, worried for her welfare, issued an urgent appeal to the public for help.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are very concerned for her welfare, and are asking for the public to report sightings of her to us.

Library photo showing police presence at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth.

Following the appeal, officers announced that Annette had been found safely.

Police thanked those who supported their plea.

