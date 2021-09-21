Missing Havant woman, 60, is found following police appeal
A MISSING woman from Havant has been found following a police appeal for help.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:06 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 8:38 am
Annette Hewitt-Henderson, 60, was last seen at 12.30pm Tuesday in Blenheim Gardens area of the town.
Police, worried for her welfare, issued an urgent appeal to the public for help.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are very concerned for her welfare, and are asking for the public to report sightings of her to us.
Read More
Read MoreDangerous Rowlands Castle driver who did not think his driving was 'too bad' aft...
Following the appeal, officers announced that Annette had been found safely.
Police thanked those who supported their plea.