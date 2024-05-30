Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing boy who was thought to have travelled to Portsmouth has been found.

Thomas, 15, disappeared after last being seen leaving his address in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in the early hours (May 10).

Hertfordshire Police have issued an appeal in a bid to find him, believing he had travelled to the south coast.

