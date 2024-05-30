Hertfordshire boy thought to have travelled to Portsmouth found

By Freddie Webb
Published 10th May 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 10:46 BST
A missing boy who was thought to have travelled to Portsmouth has been found.

Thomas, 15, disappeared after last being seen leaving his address in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in the early hours (May 10).

Hertfordshire Police have issued an appeal in a bid to find him, believing he had travelled to the south coast.

They advised people to call 999 straight away if they saw him. A Hertfordshire Police spokesman confirmed he was located earlier this month.

