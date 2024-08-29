Missing Sandown man found - Isle of Wight police announce
A man in his 50s who went missing has now been found.
Neil Youngs, 57, of Sandown, disappeared at roughly 4pm yesterday afternoon (August 28), last being seen in Culver Parade.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have announced on social media that he has now been located.
The force said: “You may have seen our appeal to find a missing 57-year-old man from Sandown. We are pleased to say he has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”