Missing man from Fleet, north Hampshire, could be in this area after his car is found in Gosport

David Embray, 54, was last seen at around 11am in the Harrow Road area of Fleet yesterday morning – Wednesday, June 29.

His car, an orange Dacia Duster, has been located by officers in a car park off Woodley Road in Gosport.

From enquiries we believe the vehicle may have parked up at that location between 7am and 8am this morning (Thursday 30 June).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Embray from Fleet, 54, was last seen at around 11am in the Harrow Road area of Fleet on Wednesday 29 June, 2022.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are very concerned for David’s welfare and would like to hear from anybody who has seen him at all.’

He is described as: white, thin, about 5ft 8ins tall, medium-length grey hair, and wearing glasses.

David is believed to be wearing cords, trainers and a pale coloured shirt, and took a rucksack with him.

He may appear confused if you encounter him.