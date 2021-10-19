Stephen Waring, 58, has not been seen or heard from since he was reported missing yesterday (October 18).

Last seen on October 15 at his home address in Eastern Road, Stephen is described as white with grey hair, a slim build, and a pale complexion.

He is around 5ft 7inches tall, and uses a walking stick.

Stephen Waring. Picture: Hampshire Police

A police spokesman said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare, so we are now asking the public to help us find him.

‘It is believed he may be in Buxton, Derbyshire or elsewhere in that county.

‘Stephen may appear disorientated so if you see him, please call us on 999 immediately.

‘Anyone with information can also contact us on the number above, quoting reference number 44210418372.’

