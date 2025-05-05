Missing Portsmouth man found following police appeal

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 15:38 BST
Police have found a missing Portsmouth man after releasing a public appeal earlier today.

Police had been concerned for the welfare of Luke Meller, 30, from Portsmouth as they asked the public for it help in finding him.

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary has now confirmed that Luke has been found and thanked the public for its help.

