Missing Portsmouth man found following police appeal
Police have found a missing Portsmouth man after releasing a public appeal earlier today.
Police had been concerned for the welfare of Luke Meller, 30, from Portsmouth as they asked the public for it help in finding him.
A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary has now confirmed that Luke has been found and thanked the public for its help.