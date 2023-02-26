Missing Portsmouth man James Searson found by police after disappearing this morning
A man from Portsmouth has been found after being reported missing.
James Searson, 34, disappeared from the Copnor area at 6am this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and James’ family were very concerned for his welfare, but he has now been located.
A statement from the force said: ‘You may have seen our earlier appeal for help to find missing James from Portsmouth.
‘We're pleased to say he's now been found. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal!’