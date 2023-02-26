News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Missing Portsmouth man James Searson found by police after disappearing this morning

A man from Portsmouth has been found after being reported missing.

By Freddie Webb
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

James Searson, 34, disappeared from the Copnor area at 6am this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and James’ family were very concerned for his welfare, but he has now been located.

NOW READ: Man reported missing on Friday morning

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: ‘You may have seen our earlier appeal for help to find missing James from Portsmouth.

James Searson has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

‘We're pleased to say he's now been found. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal!’