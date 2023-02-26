Alex O’Reilly, 27, disappeared on Friday evening at 8pm. He was last seen in the Shirley Warren area of Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Since he has been reported missing officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate him and we are now turning to the public for help. Alex is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of large build, with dark eyes, dark hair, a beard and a moustache.

Alex O’Reilly, 27, was reported missing on Friday. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white short sleeved t-shirt, red socks and black trainers. If you see him, or think you have seen him since yesterday evening (24 February), please call 101 with reference 44230077514.’

