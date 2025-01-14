Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from Fareham last Wednesday has been found.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Riley, who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon (January 8), has been discovered. He originally didn’t return home from school.

The force said Riley could still have been in the Fareham area, but also has links to Basingstoke in Hampshire and Coventry in the West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They issued a missing persons appeal to find him. Police issued a statement on social media confirming that he has been found.

They said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to help find a 12-year-old boy from Fareham, who had been reported missing. We are pleased to say he has been located safe and well.”