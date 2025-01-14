Missing 12 year old boy Riley from Fareham found "safe and well" following disappearance after school

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th Jan 2025, 15:11 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 07:27 GMT
A 12-year-old boy who went missing from Fareham last Wednesday has been found.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Riley, who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon (January 8), has been discovered. He originally didn’t return home from school.

The force said Riley could still have been in the Fareham area, but also has links to Basingstoke in Hampshire and Coventry in the West Midlands.

They issued a missing persons appeal to find him. Police issued a statement on social media confirming that he has been found.

They said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to help find a 12-year-old boy from Fareham, who had been reported missing. We are pleased to say he has been located safe and well.”

