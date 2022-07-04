Angela Hunt, 49, from Southampton, disappeared after being last see in Wilton Avenue in Southampton city centre on June 21.
Officers believed she could have been in the north Torquay area of Devon, possibly with a white man in his 30s.
Police and her family were both concerned about Ms Hunt’s wellbeing, but a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman has confirmed she has now been found.
He said: ‘Angela Hunt has now been located.’