Angela Hunt, 49, from Southampton, disappeared after being last see in Wilton Avenue in Southampton city centre on June 21.

Officers believed she could have been in the north Torquay area of Devon, possibly with a white man in his 30s.

Angela Hunt has been found having been reported missing last month. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Police and her family were both concerned about Ms Hunt’s wellbeing, but a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman has confirmed she has now been found.