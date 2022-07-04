Missing Southampton woman Angela Hunt found by police after going missing last month

A HAMPSHIRE woman who went missing last month has been found by police.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:59 pm

Angela Hunt, 49, from Southampton, disappeared after being last see in Wilton Avenue in Southampton city centre on June 21.

Read More

Read More
Hunt launched for Fareham wanted sex offender Warren Bone who missed Portsmouth ...

Officers believed she could have been in the north Torquay area of Devon, possibly with a white man in his 30s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Angela Hunt has been found having been reported missing last month. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Police and her family were both concerned about Ms Hunt’s wellbeing, but a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman has confirmed she has now been found.

He said: ‘Angela Hunt has now been located.’