Missing student nurse found ‘safe and well’ in Hampshire after six weeks
A MISSING woman has been found in Hampshire after six weeks.
Police have confirmed that Owami Davies, a student nurse studying at King's College London, has been found ‘safe and well’ following an appeal for information.
The 24-year-old was reported missing after leaving her home in Grays, Essex, on July 4 and then last being seen on CCTV in Croydon three days later.
Detective chief inspector Nigel Penney, who led the investigation, said: ‘I'd like to say she has been found safe and well outside the London area in the county of Hampshire and she's currently with specialist officers from my team.
‘She looks in good health, she's in a place of safety, and not currently in the vulnerable state that we were led to believe she was in at the start of her disappearance.’
Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder and another three on suspicion of kidnap in connection with Owami’s disappearance. All five are still on police bail.